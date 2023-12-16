Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declines By 15.4%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 227,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,828. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 14.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

