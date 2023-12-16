Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 6,560 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$79,244.80.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,426. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Articles

