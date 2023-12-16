Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 6,560 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$79,244.80.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,426. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.
Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 73.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
