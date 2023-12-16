Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.4 %

GO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $28.67. 1,454,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,995. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,038 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,091,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,482,000 after buying an additional 814,636 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

