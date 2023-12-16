Reviewing CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 7 0 3.00 CNX Resources 2 2 1 0 1.80

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $21.38, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Enerplus has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.40 $914.30 million $2.98 4.96 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.52 -$142.08 million $11.88 1.68

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 38.07% 47.44% 27.11% CNX Resources 58.04% 15.80% 6.74%

Summary

Enerplus beats CNX Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

