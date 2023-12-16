Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) versus Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Financial Contrast

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) and Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Dynex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo -3.21% 6.92% 4.00% Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and Dynex Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.57 billion 3.06 $103.15 million ($1.00) -112.26 Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Power.

85.6% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qorvo and Dynex Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 9 8 0 2.32 Dynex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qorvo currently has a consensus price target of $109.11, indicating a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Dynex Power.

Summary

Qorvo beats Dynex Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Dynex Power

Dynex Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies. Its integrated circuit products are used in applications in the aerospace industry. The company was founded on June 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Lincoln, the United Kingdom.

