Head-To-Head Analysis: Bucher Industries (BCHHF) and Its Rivals

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) is one of 160 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bucher Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bucher Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bucher Industries N/A N/A N/A Bucher Industries Competitors -12.31% -3.87% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bucher Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bucher Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Bucher Industries Competitors 1067 3655 4916 61 2.41

Dividends

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Bucher Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bucher Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Bucher Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bucher Industries pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bucher Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bucher Industries N/A N/A 20.28 Bucher Industries Competitors $5.65 billion $390.07 million -277.08

Bucher Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bucher Industries. Bucher Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Bucher Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bucher Industries rivals beat Bucher Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging foods, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group division manufactures and sells specialized agricultural machinery for tillage, planting and seeding, nutrient management and crop protection, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding, as well as landscape maintenance. The Bucher Municipal division supplies vehicles and equipment for cleaning and clearing operations on public and private roads and other traffic areas. The Bucher Hydraulics division offers electronic and hydraulic components and manufactures advanced electrohydraulic systems. The Bucher Emhart Glass division supplies advanced technologies for manufacturing and inspection of glass containers. The Bucher Specials division produces equipment of wine, fruit juice, beer, and instant products; and distributes tractors and specialized agricultural machineries, as well as provides automation solutions. It operates in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1807 and is based in Niederweningen, Switzerland.

