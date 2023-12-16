CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $374.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.09.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CACI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CACI International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CACI International by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $318.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.63. CACI International has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.