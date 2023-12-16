Analysts Set Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) PT at $32.75

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPHR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

