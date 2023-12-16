Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms have commented on CVCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $243.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

