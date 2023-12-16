Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.
Elekta AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
