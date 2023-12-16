Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $26.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock worth $688,894. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.96 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $736.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

