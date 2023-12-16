Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.78

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$74.78 and last traded at C$73.91, with a volume of 55249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

