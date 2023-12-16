Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Catena Media Price Performance

Shares of CTTMF stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. Catena Media has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Get Catena Media alerts:

Catena Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.