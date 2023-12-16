Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.66

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $217.66 and last traded at $216.89, with a volume of 72243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

