Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 52-Week High at $184.55

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.55 and last traded at $184.44, with a volume of 119036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.11.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

