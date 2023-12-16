nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.01

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 417031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

