Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.82

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 16776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.14 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 34,112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.