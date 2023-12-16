Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $267.47 and last traded at $268.96. Approximately 90,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 257,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.13.

Specifically, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.