BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.73

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 59592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after buying an additional 580,744 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 149,904 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 333.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 108,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 83,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

