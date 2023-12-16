BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.73

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 59592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
