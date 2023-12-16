Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 417,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 77,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canada One Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

