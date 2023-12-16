Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.16

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 254390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

