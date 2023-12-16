O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $948.87 and last traded at $951.55. 111,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 418,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $983.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $953.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

