Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 3.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. 448,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 856,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SGML. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $101,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.