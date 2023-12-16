PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,024,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $1,360,270.98.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 3.7 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

