Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Expands By 21.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,159,000 after buying an additional 245,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,726.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 209,213 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,563,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 221,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 184,143 shares during the period.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 794,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,039. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
