Argan, Inc. (AGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Argan has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AGX opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $586.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57. Argan has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Argan by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

