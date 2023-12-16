Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VINC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 138,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,232. The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

