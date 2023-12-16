Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.38. 3,167,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,640,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

