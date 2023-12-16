Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 66,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upexi news, CEO Allan Marshall purchased 90,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $84,600.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,073.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPXI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 62,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,115. Upexi has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Upexi had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Further Reading

