Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on February 12th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 14,038,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,304,254. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

