Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Update

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 942,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Vertex Stock Performance
Shares of VERX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 1,526,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,616. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.57, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Vertex
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
