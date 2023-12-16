Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Update

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 942,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of VERX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 1,526,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,616. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.57, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 63,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,491,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,525,805 shares in the company, valued at $59,608,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 63,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,491,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,525,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,608,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $321,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,023,355.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,271,351 shares of company stock worth $106,171,903. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

