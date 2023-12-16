EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 127.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.37 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EPR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

