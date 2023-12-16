New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 260.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.9%.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYMT stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,331,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NYMT. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 91,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

