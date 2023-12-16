Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
VERO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 8,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,551. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $8.25.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
