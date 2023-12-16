DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.66. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 76,931 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRD. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

