THOR Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

THOR Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE THO opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.84. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $118.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 290.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3,413.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

