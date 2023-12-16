Insider Selling: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells 14,041 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $328,559.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $95,345.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $9,740.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,463 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $154,788.85.

On Monday, December 4th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,592 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $63,011.52.

On Friday, December 1st, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,768 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $161,416.80.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $91,337.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $262,883.75.

On Thursday, October 5th, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 2,400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,464.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CODI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,980. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on CODI

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.