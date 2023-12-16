NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $230.17

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $230.17 and last traded at $229.92, with a volume of 794900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

