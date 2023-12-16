First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. 1,076,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,896.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

