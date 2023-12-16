Short Interest in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Increases By 41.6%

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE BSL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 108,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $13.53.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

