Derek J. Maetzold Sells 546 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $10,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $20.07 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,087,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

