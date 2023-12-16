Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,038,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,304,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

