The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Andersons has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.74. 623,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Andersons has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,606 shares of company stock valued at $551,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

