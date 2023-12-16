Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$45.25 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$42.05 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.06.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$657.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.0703851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

