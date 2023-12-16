Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Exchange Income Stock Down 1.2 %
Exchange Income stock opened at C$45.25 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$42.05 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.06.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.0703851 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
