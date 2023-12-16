Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 50,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $330,500.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Thomas Gad sold 75,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $397,500.00.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
YMAB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,619. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
