Surge Energy Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

SGY opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company has a market cap of C$641.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$9.89.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of C$184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.55 million. Research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8402948 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGY

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.