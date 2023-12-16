Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Trinity Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.5%.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

TRIN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 1,451,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $664.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.63. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Compass Point raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

