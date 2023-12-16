Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,914,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

