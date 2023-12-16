MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 818 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 2.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CRL traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.81. 926,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

