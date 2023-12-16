MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

TFC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,702,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,520,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

